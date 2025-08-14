Circle has announced Arc, its own EVM-compatible layer 1 blockchain powered by USDC, joining Stripe, Tether, and Robinhood in the corporate app chain trend. Critics warn it could fragment crypto and undermine decentralization, while supporters see potential for commercial finance use cases. Plus, a mixed CPI report keeps September rate cut hopes alive despite stubborn inflation, as political battles heat up over Fed appointments and proposed changes to U.S. jobs data reporting.

