A sweeping look at crypto's mainstream march. From Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac counting crypto toward mortgage applications to the SEC signaling ETF redemption upgrades and SoFi relaunching crypto services, today's episode is packed with updates showing how deeply digital assets are integrating with traditional finance. Plus, Republic’s controversial plan to tokenize SpaceX equity raises big questions about the future of private markets on-chain.





