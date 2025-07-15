Bitcoin starts the week by smashing through $120,000, triggering a wave of excitement on crypto Twitter and in traditional finance alike. NLW breaks down the immaculate vibes, the record ETF inflows, and how institutional capital is finally moving with urgency. Meanwhile, Washington launches its most ambitious legislative push on crypto to date, with stablecoins leading the charge and opposition intensifying. From BlackRock’s record-breaking ETF to Grayscale’s legal showdown with the SEC, and from Trump’s crypto ties to the global monetary backlash against U.S. stablecoins—this is one of the most pivotal weeks yet in Bitcoin’s history.

