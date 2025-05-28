$billy

Billy Bets by Virtuals$BILLY

Live Billy Bets by Virtuals price updates and the latest Billy Bets by Virtuals news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0061

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.008

VS
USD
BTC

The live Billy Bets by Virtuals price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $89.53K. The table above accurately updates our $BILLY price in real time. The price of $BILLY is down -14.00% since last hour, down -18.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.10M. $BILLY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B $BILLY.

Billy Bets by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of Billy Bets by Virtuals?

The current market cap of Billy Bets by Virtuals is $7.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Billy Bets by Virtuals?

Currently, 14.68M of $BILLY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $89.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -18.04%.

What is the current price of Billy Bets by Virtuals?

The price of 1 Billy Bets by Virtuals currently costs $0.006.

How many Billy Bets by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of Billy Bets by Virtuals is 1.00B. This is the total amount of $BILLY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Billy Bets by Virtuals?

Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY) currently ranks 1723 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.07M

-18.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#1723

24H Volume

$ 89.53K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Billy Bets by Virtuals news