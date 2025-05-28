$kit

Kitsune$KIT

Live Kitsune price updates and the latest Kitsune news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00713

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Kitsune price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.26M. The table above accurately updates our $KIT price in real time. The price of $KIT is down -4.18% since last hour, up 284.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.13M. $KIT has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M $KIT.

Kitsune Stats

What is the market cap of Kitsune?

The current market cap of Kitsune is $7.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kitsune?

Currently, 1.44B of $KIT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 284.84%.

What is the current price of Kitsune?

The price of 1 Kitsune currently costs $0.007.

How many Kitsune are there?

The current circulating supply of Kitsune is 999.98M. This is the total amount of $KIT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kitsune?

Kitsune ($KIT) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.48M

284.84 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 10.26M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Kitsune news