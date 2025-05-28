0x0

$0.0727

The live 0x0.ai: AI Smart Contract price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $473.53K. The table above accurately updates our 0X0 price in real time. The price of 0X0 is up 2.39% since last hour, down -4.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $64.76M. 0X0 has a circulating supply of 891.25M coins and a max supply of 891.25M 0X0.

0x0.ai: AI Smart Contract Stats

What is the market cap of 0x0.ai: AI Smart Contract?

The current market cap of 0x0.ai: AI Smart Contract is $64.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of 0x0.ai: AI Smart Contract?

Currently, 6.52M of 0X0 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $473.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.47%.

What is the current price of 0x0.ai: AI Smart Contract?

The price of 1 0x0.ai: AI Smart Contract currently costs $0.07.

How many 0x0.ai: AI Smart Contract are there?

The current circulating supply of 0x0.ai: AI Smart Contract is 891.25M. This is the total amount of 0X0 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of 0x0.ai: AI Smart Contract?

0x0.ai: AI Smart Contract (0X0) currently ranks 643 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 64.70M

-4.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#643

24H Volume

$ 473.53K

Circulating Supply

890,000,000

