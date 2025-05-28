0xdev

$6.14

$0

(0%)

24h low

$6.51

24h high

$8.86

The live DEVAI price today is $6.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.16M. The table above accurately updates our 0XDEV price in real time. The price of 0XDEV is down -10.36% since last hour, down -26.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.06M. 0XDEV has a circulating supply of 867.02K coins and a max supply of 987.31K 0XDEV.

DEVAI Stats

What is the market cap of DEVAI?

The current market cap of DEVAI is $6.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DEVAI?

Currently, 188.78K of 0XDEV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -26.99%.

What is the current price of DEVAI?

The price of 1 DEVAI currently costs $6.14.

How many DEVAI are there?

The current circulating supply of DEVAI is 867.02K. This is the total amount of 0XDEV that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DEVAI?

DEVAI (0XDEV) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.10M

-26.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 1.16M

Circulating Supply

870,000

