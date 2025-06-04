0xgas

0xGasless0XGAS

Live 0xGasless price updates and the latest 0xGasless news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.703

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.61

24h high

$0.71

VS
USD
BTC

The live 0xGasless price today is $0.70 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77.71K. The table above accurately updates our 0XGAS price in real time. The price of 0XGAS is up 2.49% since last hour, up 14.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.74M. 0XGAS has a circulating supply of 11.00M coins and a max supply of 11.00M 0XGAS.

0xGasless Stats

What is the market cap of 0xGasless?

The current market cap of 0xGasless is $7.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of 0xGasless?

Currently, 110.50K of 0XGAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $77.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.53%.

What is the current price of 0xGasless?

The price of 1 0xGasless currently costs $0.70.

How many 0xGasless are there?

The current circulating supply of 0xGasless is 11.00M. This is the total amount of 0XGAS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of 0xGasless?

0xGasless (0XGAS) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.80M

14.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 77.71K

Circulating Supply

11,000,000

latest 0xGasless news