$0.703 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.61 24h high $0.71

The live 0xGasless price today is $0.70 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.71K. The table above accurately updates our 0XGAS price in real time. The price of 0XGAS is up 2.49% since last hour, up 14.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 7.74M. 0XGAS has a circulating supply of 11.00M coins and a max supply of 11.00M 0XGAS .