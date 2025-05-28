1000x

$0.0109

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

The live 1000x by Virtuals price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.07M. The table above accurately updates our 1000X price in real time. The price of 1000X is down -13.14% since last hour, up 3.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.80M. 1000X has a circulating supply of 992.37M coins and a max supply of 992.37M 1000X.

1000x by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of 1000x by Virtuals?

The current market cap of 1000x by Virtuals is $11.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of 1000x by Virtuals?

Currently, 98.36M of 1000X were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.07M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.31%.

What is the current price of 1000x by Virtuals?

The price of 1 1000x by Virtuals currently costs $0.01.

How many 1000x by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of 1000x by Virtuals is 992.37M. This is the total amount of 1000X that is available.

What is the relative popularity of 1000x by Virtuals?

1000x by Virtuals (1000X) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.84M

3.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 1.07M

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

