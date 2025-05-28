1ex1EX
Live 1ex price updates and the latest 1ex news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0122
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.02
The live 1ex price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $410.88K. The table above accurately updates our 1EX price in real time. The price of 1EX is up 5.98% since last hour, up 20.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.23M. 1EX has a circulating supply of 356.86M coins and a max supply of 1.00B 1EX.
1ex Stats
What is the market cap of 1ex?
The current market cap of 1ex is $4.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of 1ex?
Currently, 33.61M of 1EX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $410.88K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.37%.
What is the current price of 1ex?
The price of 1 1ex currently costs $0.01.
How many 1ex are there?
The current circulating supply of 1ex is 356.86M. This is the total amount of 1EX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of 1ex?
1ex (1EX) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 4.89M
20.37 %
#1731
$ 410.88K
360,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/