$0.0122

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live 1ex price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $410.88K. The table above accurately updates our 1EX price in real time. The price of 1EX is up 5.98% since last hour, up 20.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.23M. 1EX has a circulating supply of 356.86M coins and a max supply of 1.00B 1EX.

1ex Stats

What is the market cap of 1ex?

The current market cap of 1ex is $4.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of 1ex?

Currently, 33.61M of 1EX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $410.88K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.37%.

What is the current price of 1ex?

The price of 1 1ex currently costs $0.01.

How many 1ex are there?

The current circulating supply of 1ex is 356.86M. This is the total amount of 1EX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of 1ex?

1ex (1EX) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.89M

20.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1731

24H Volume

$ 410.88K

Circulating Supply

360,000,000

