The 1inch Network unites three separate decentralized protocols, aggregating liquidity from a variety of decentralized exchanges to facilitate cost-efficient transactions. Its native token, the 1inch token (1INCH) serves two primary purposes: As a governance token granting voting rights towards the 1inch DAO and as a utility token, where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol. It will also be used in the tokenomics of all future protocols developed by the 1inch Network.