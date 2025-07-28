4Chan4CHAN
Live 4Chan price updates and the latest 4Chan news.
price
$0.000000000000137
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00000000000009
24h high
$0.0000000000001
The live 4Chan price today is $0.0000000000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $308.27K. The table above accurately updates our 4CHAN price in real time. The price of 4CHAN is up 13.94% since last hour, up 51.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.59M. 4CHAN has a circulating supply of 77,090,070.08T coins and a max supply of 77,090,070.08T 4CHAN.
4Chan Stats
What is the market cap of 4Chan?
The current market cap of 4Chan is $10.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of 4Chan?
Currently, 2,244,430.21T of 4CHAN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $308.27K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 51.71%.
What is the current price of 4Chan?
The price of 1 4Chan currently costs $0.0000000000001.
How many 4Chan are there?
The current circulating supply of 4Chan is 77,090,070.08T. This is the total amount of 4CHAN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of 4Chan?
4Chan (4CHAN) currently ranks 1681 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.59M
51.71 %
#1681
$ 308.27K
77,000,000,000,000,000,000
