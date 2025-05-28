4win

price

$0.126

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.12

24h high

$0.14

VS
USD
BTC

The live 4TRUMP price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $289.58K. The table above accurately updates our 4WIN price in real time. The price of 4WIN is down -4.26% since last hour, down -0.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.94M. 4WIN has a circulating supply of 47.05M coins and a max supply of 47.05M 4WIN.

4TRUMP Stats

What is the market cap of 4TRUMP?

The current market cap of 4TRUMP is $5.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of 4TRUMP?

Currently, 2.29M of 4WIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $289.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.44%.

What is the current price of 4TRUMP?

The price of 1 4TRUMP currently costs $0.13.

How many 4TRUMP are there?

The current circulating supply of 4TRUMP is 47.05M. This is the total amount of 4WIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of 4TRUMP?

4TRUMP (4WIN) currently ranks 1610 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.94M

-0.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#1610

24H Volume

$ 289.58K

Circulating Supply

47,000,000

