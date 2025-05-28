4TRUMP4WIN
Live 4TRUMP price updates and the latest 4TRUMP news.
price
sponsored by
$0.126
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.12
24h high
$0.14
The live 4TRUMP price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $289.58K. The table above accurately updates our 4WIN price in real time. The price of 4WIN is down -4.26% since last hour, down -0.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.94M. 4WIN has a circulating supply of 47.05M coins and a max supply of 47.05M 4WIN.
4TRUMP Stats
What is the market cap of 4TRUMP?
The current market cap of 4TRUMP is $5.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of 4TRUMP?
Currently, 2.29M of 4WIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $289.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.44%.
What is the current price of 4TRUMP?
The price of 1 4TRUMP currently costs $0.13.
How many 4TRUMP are there?
The current circulating supply of 4TRUMP is 47.05M. This is the total amount of 4WIN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of 4TRUMP?
4TRUMP (4WIN) currently ranks 1610 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.94M
-0.44 %
#1610
$ 289.58K
47,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/