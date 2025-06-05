$0.594 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.59 24h high $0.63

The live Vaulta price today is $0.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.75M. The table above accurately updates our A price in real time. The price of A is down -1.87% since last hour, down -3.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 1.25B. A has a circulating supply of 1.57B coins and a max supply of 2.10B A .