$0.594

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.59

24h high

$0.63

VS
USD
BTC

The live Vaulta price today is $0.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $59.75M. The table above accurately updates our A price in real time. The price of A is down -1.87% since last hour, down -3.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.25B. A has a circulating supply of 1.57B coins and a max supply of 2.10B A.

Vaulta Stats

What is the market cap of Vaulta?

The current market cap of Vaulta is $932.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vaulta?

Currently, 100.56M of A were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $59.75M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.93%.

What is the current price of Vaulta?

The price of 1 Vaulta currently costs $0.59.

How many Vaulta are there?

The current circulating supply of Vaulta is 1.57B. This is the total amount of A that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vaulta?

Vaulta (A) currently ranks 102 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 932.91M

-3.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#102

24H Volume

$ 59.75M

Circulating Supply

1,600,000,000

