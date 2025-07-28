Arena-ZA2Z
Live Arena-Z price updates and the latest Arena-Z news.
The live Arena-Z price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.82M. The table above accurately updates our A2Z price in real time. The price of A2Z is down -20.24% since last hour, down -20.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $42.10M. A2Z has a circulating supply of 5.74B coins and a max supply of 8.79B A2Z.
Arena-Z Stats
What is the market cap of Arena-Z?
The current market cap of Arena-Z is $27.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Arena-Z?
Currently, 587.85M of A2Z were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.82M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -20.13%.
What is the current price of Arena-Z?
The price of 1 Arena-Z currently costs $0.005.
How many Arena-Z are there?
The current circulating supply of Arena-Z is 5.74B. This is the total amount of A2Z that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Arena-Z?
Arena-Z (A2Z) currently ranks 1112 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
