$0.155

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.13

24h high

$0.18

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ancient8 price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.38M. The table above accurately updates our A8 price in real time. The price of A8 is down -2.30% since last hour, up 19.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $154.73M. A8 has a circulating supply of 287.86M coins and a max supply of 1.00B A8.

Ancient8 Stats

What is the market cap of Ancient8?

The current market cap of Ancient8 is $44.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ancient8?

Currently, 99.40M of A8 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.82%.

What is the current price of Ancient8?

The price of 1 Ancient8 currently costs $0.15.

How many Ancient8 are there?

The current circulating supply of Ancient8 is 287.86M. This is the total amount of A8 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ancient8?

Ancient8 (A8) currently ranks 772 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 44.52M

19.82 %

Market Cap Rank

#772

24H Volume

$ 15.38M

Circulating Supply

290,000,000

