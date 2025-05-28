Ancient8A8
Live Ancient8 price updates and the latest Ancient8 news.
price
sponsored by
$0.155
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.13
24h high
$0.18
The live Ancient8 price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.38M. The table above accurately updates our A8 price in real time. The price of A8 is down -2.30% since last hour, up 19.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $154.73M. A8 has a circulating supply of 287.86M coins and a max supply of 1.00B A8.
Ancient8 Stats
What is the market cap of Ancient8?
The current market cap of Ancient8 is $44.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Ancient8?
Currently, 99.40M of A8 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.82%.
What is the current price of Ancient8?
The price of 1 Ancient8 currently costs $0.15.
How many Ancient8 are there?
The current circulating supply of Ancient8 is 287.86M. This is the total amount of A8 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Ancient8?
Ancient8 (A8) currently ranks 772 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 44.52M
19.82 %
#772
$ 15.38M
290,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/