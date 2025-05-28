aax

price

$0.0045

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.005

The live Academic Labs price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $105.44K. The table above accurately updates our AAX price in real time. The price of AAX is up 0.75% since last hour, down -8.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.48M. AAX has a circulating supply of 1.65B coins and a max supply of 5.00B AAX.

Academic Labs Stats

What is the market cap of Academic Labs?

The current market cap of Academic Labs is $7.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Academic Labs?

Currently, 23.45M of AAX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $105.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.38%.

What is the current price of Academic Labs?

The price of 1 Academic Labs currently costs $0.004.

How many Academic Labs are there?

The current circulating supply of Academic Labs is 1.65B. This is the total amount of AAX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Academic Labs?

Academic Labs (AAX) currently ranks 1750 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.49M

-8.38 %

Market Cap Rank

#1750

24H Volume

$ 105.44K

Circulating Supply

1,600,000,000

