$0.0551

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live Abelian price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $88.60K. The table above accurately updates our ABEL price in real time. The price of ABEL is up 4.35% since last hour, down -1.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.42M. ABEL has a circulating supply of 119.95M coins and a max supply of 225.18M ABEL.

Abelian Stats

What is the market cap of Abelian?

The current market cap of Abelian is $6.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Abelian?

Currently, 1.61M of ABEL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $88.60K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.21%.

What is the current price of Abelian?

The price of 1 Abelian currently costs $0.06.

How many Abelian are there?

The current circulating supply of Abelian is 119.95M. This is the total amount of ABEL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Abelian?

Abelian (ABEL) currently ranks 1752 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.62M

-1.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1752

24H Volume

$ 88.60K

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

