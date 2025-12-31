abond

ApeBondABOND

Live ApeBond price updates and the latest ApeBond news.

The live ApeBond price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $66.22K. The table above accurately updates our ABOND price in real time. The price of ABOND is down -0.62% since last hour, down -4.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $540.15K. ABOND has a circulating supply of 137.12M coins and a max supply of 455.80M ABOND.

ApeBond Stats

What is the market cap of ApeBond?

The current market cap of ApeBond is $451.31K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ApeBond?

Currently, 55.88M of ABOND were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $66.22K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.42%.

What is the current price of ApeBond?

The price of 1 ApeBond currently costs $0.001.

How many ApeBond are there?

The current circulating supply of ApeBond is 137.12M. This is the total amount of ABOND that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ApeBond?

ApeBond (ABOND) currently ranks 1554 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 451.31K

-4.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1554

24H Volume

$ 66.22K

Circulating Supply

140,000,000

