abster

AbsterABSTER

Live Abster price updates and the latest Abster news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0193

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Abster price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $656.44K. The table above accurately updates our ABSTER price in real time. The price of ABSTER is up 2.67% since last hour, down -12.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.07M. ABSTER has a circulating supply of 990.49M coins and a max supply of 990.49M ABSTER.

Abster Stats

What is the market cap of Abster?

The current market cap of Abster is $19.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Abster?

Currently, 34.10M of ABSTER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $656.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.74%.

What is the current price of Abster?

The price of 1 Abster currently costs $0.02.

How many Abster are there?

The current circulating supply of Abster is 990.49M. This is the total amount of ABSTER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Abster?

Abster (ABSTER) currently ranks 1229 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.06M

-12.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#1229

24H Volume

$ 656.44K

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

latest Abster news