$108,454

$0

(0%)

24h low

$106,180.00

24h high

$110,150.00

The live aBTC price today is $108,454.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $634.34K. The table above accurately updates our ABTC price in real time. The price of ABTC is up 1.13% since last hour, down -0.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $272.85M. ABTC has a circulating supply of 2.52K coins and a max supply of 2.52K ABTC.

aBTC Stats

What is the market cap of aBTC?

The current market cap of aBTC is $272.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of aBTC?

Currently, 5.85 of ABTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $634.34K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.67%.

What is the current price of aBTC?

The price of 1 aBTC currently costs $108,454.00.

How many aBTC are there?

The current circulating supply of aBTC is 2.52K. This is the total amount of ABTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of aBTC?

aBTC (ABTC) currently ranks 259 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 272.85M

-0.67 %

Market Cap Rank

#259

24H Volume

$ 634.34K

Circulating Supply

2,500

