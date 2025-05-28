Acala designed its network to be the financial hub of the Polkadot ecosystem. Modeled after the Maker network on Ethereum, Acala will deploy three products to secure parachain staking, create cross-chain liquidity, and issue the algorithmic stablecoin, aUSD, collateralized by multi-chain assets. The Acala Foundation will oversee the network until it reaches full decentralization, at which point ACA token holders will govern the network and its applications.