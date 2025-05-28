Alchemy PayACH
Live Alchemy Pay price updates and the latest Alchemy Pay news.
price
$0.0238
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live Alchemy Pay price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.08M. The table above accurately updates our ACH price in real time. The price of ACH is up 0.44% since last hour, down -0.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $237.98M. ACH has a circulating supply of 4.94B coins and a max supply of 10.00B ACH.
about Alchemy Pay
What is Alchemy Pay?
Addressing Traditional and Crypto Payment Issues
According to the whitepaper, Alchemy Pay seeks to address two major issues: the complexity of traditional payment methods and the difficulty of connecting traditional and crypto payments. It proposes a gradual transition to a decentralized world, offering a hybrid solution that simplifies the process.
Alchemy Pay's Goal and Services
Alchemy Pay's goal is to enable the use of traditional currencies to access blockchain services and value, and cryptocurrencies to access traditional financial services. Its primary service is an all-in-one payment network for businesses, allowing users to make payments via traditional mobile wallets, cryptocurrencies, and credit cards across offline, online, or app-based systems.
ACH Token and its Use Cases
ACH is the native token of the platform. It facilitates a comprehensive crypto-fiat transaction infrastructure, allowing businesses, organizations, and individuals to easily exchange major currencies and crypto assets. Users can stake, acquire, and pay fees in ACH tokens to drive the Alchemy Pay ecosystem's functions and participate in token governance.
Founders of Alchemy Pay
John Tan is the CEO of Alchemy Pay, and Shawn Shi is the chairman and co-founder. Both have extensive experience in their respective fields.
Creation and Staking of ACH Tokens
New Alchemy Pay (ACH) tokens are created and staked through Alchemy Pay's services. Ecosystem partners purchase and lock up ACH based on their client network size and predicted transaction volume. Stakers can access various tiers of DeFi products and services based on the value and duration of their pledge.
Total Supply of ACH Tokens
The total supply of ACH tokens is capped at 10,000,000,000 tokens. Alchemy Pay is a promising project that aims to simplify the interaction between traditional and cryptocurrency economies, making it more accessible for businesses, institutions, and individuals.
Alchemy Pay Stats
What is the market cap of Alchemy Pay?
The current market cap of Alchemy Pay is $117.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Alchemy Pay?
Currently, 759.74M of ACH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.08M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.22%.
What is the current price of Alchemy Pay?
The price of 1 Alchemy Pay currently costs $0.02.
How many Alchemy Pay are there?
The current circulating supply of Alchemy Pay is 4.94B. This is the total amount of ACH that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Alchemy Pay?
Alchemy Pay (ACH) currently ranks 439 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 117.64M
-0.22 %
#439
$ 18.08M
4,900,000,000
