The live Alchemy Pay price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.08M. The table above accurately updates our ACH price in real time. The price of ACH is up 0.44% since last hour, down -0.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $237.98M. ACH has a circulating supply of 4.94B coins and a max supply of 10.00B ACH.

about Alchemy Pay

What is Alchemy Pay?

Alchemy Pay is a payments solution platform that provides a gateway to connect the cryptocurrency and fiat economies. Not only does Alchemy Pay power the acceptance of cryptocurrencies through traditional payment protocols, but it also guarantees commercially viable settlement speeds by connecting with adaptation layers of blockchains and layer-2 networks.

Addressing Traditional and Crypto Payment Issues

According to the whitepaper, Alchemy Pay seeks to address two major issues: the complexity of traditional payment methods and the difficulty of connecting traditional and crypto payments. It proposes a gradual transition to a decentralized world, offering a hybrid solution that simplifies the process.

Alchemy Pay's Goal and Services

Alchemy Pay's goal is to enable the use of traditional currencies to access blockchain services and value, and cryptocurrencies to access traditional financial services. Its primary service is an all-in-one payment network for businesses, allowing users to make payments via traditional mobile wallets, cryptocurrencies, and credit cards across offline, online, or app-based systems.

ACH Token and its Use Cases

ACH is the native token of the platform. It facilitates a comprehensive crypto-fiat transaction infrastructure, allowing businesses, organizations, and individuals to easily exchange major currencies and crypto assets. Users can stake, acquire, and pay fees in ACH tokens to drive the Alchemy Pay ecosystem's functions and participate in token governance.

Founders of Alchemy Pay

John Tan is the CEO of Alchemy Pay, and Shawn Shi is the chairman and co-founder. Both have extensive experience in their respective fields.

Creation and Staking of ACH Tokens

New Alchemy Pay (ACH) tokens are created and staked through Alchemy Pay's services. Ecosystem partners purchase and lock up ACH based on their client network size and predicted transaction volume. Stakers can access various tiers of DeFi products and services based on the value and duration of their pledge.

Total Supply of ACH Tokens

The total supply of ACH tokens is capped at 10,000,000,000 tokens. Alchemy Pay is a promising project that aims to simplify the interaction between traditional and cryptocurrency economies, making it more accessible for businesses, institutions, and individuals.

