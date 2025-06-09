acm

$1.01

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.81

24h high

$1.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live AC Milan Fan Token price today is $1.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.70M. The table above accurately updates our ACM price in real time. The price of ACM is up 21.39% since last hour, up 24.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.18M. ACM has a circulating supply of 8.02M coins and a max supply of 19.92M ACM.

AC Milan Fan Token Stats

What is the market cap of AC Milan Fan Token?

The current market cap of AC Milan Fan Token is $8.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AC Milan Fan Token?

Currently, 5.62M of ACM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.51%.

What is the current price of AC Milan Fan Token?

The price of 1 AC Milan Fan Token currently costs $1.01.

How many AC Milan Fan Token are there?

The current circulating supply of AC Milan Fan Token is 8.02M. This is the total amount of ACM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AC Milan Fan Token?

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) currently ranks 1704 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.84M

24.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#1704

24H Volume

$ 5.70M

Circulating Supply

8,000,000

