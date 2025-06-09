$1.01 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.81 24h high $1.15

The live AC Milan Fan Token price today is $1.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.70M. The table above accurately updates our ACM price in real time. The price of ACM is up 21.39% since last hour, up 24.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 20.18M. ACM has a circulating supply of 8.02M coins and a max supply of 19.92M ACM .