$0.455 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.44 24h high $0.46

The live Acoin price today is $0.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 546.24K. The table above accurately updates our ACOIN price in real time. The price of ACOIN is up 1.56% since last hour, up 1.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . ACOIN has a circulating supply of 1.22M coins and a max supply of ACOIN .