$0.455

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.44

24h high

$0.46

The live Acoin price today is $0.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $546.24K. The table above accurately updates our ACOIN price in real time. The price of ACOIN is up 1.56% since last hour, up 1.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . ACOIN has a circulating supply of 1.22M coins and a max supply of ACOIN.

Acoin Stats

What is the market cap of Acoin?

The current market cap of Acoin is $555.69K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Acoin?

Currently, 1.20M of ACOIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $546.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.93%.

What is the current price of Acoin?

The price of 1 Acoin currently costs $0.46.

How many Acoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Acoin is 1.22M. This is the total amount of ACOIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Acoin?

Acoin (ACOIN) currently ranks 692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 555.69K

1.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#692

24H Volume

$ 546.24K

Circulating Supply

1,200,000

