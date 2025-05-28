act

AcetACT

Live Acet price updates and the latest Acet news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0695

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.07

VS
USD
BTC

The live Acet price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $119.97K. The table above accurately updates our ACT price in real time. The price of ACT is up 0.69% since last hour, up 0.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $155.11M. ACT has a circulating supply of 1.71B coins and a max supply of 2.23B ACT.

Acet Stats

What is the market cap of Acet?

The current market cap of Acet is $118.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Acet?

Currently, 1.73M of ACT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $119.97K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.62%.

What is the current price of Acet?

The price of 1 Acet currently costs $0.07.

How many Acet are there?

The current circulating supply of Acet is 1.71B. This is the total amount of ACT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Acet?

Acet (ACT) currently ranks 434 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 118.89M

0.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#434

24H Volume

$ 119.97K

Circulating Supply

1,700,000,000

latest Acet news