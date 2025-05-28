actual

$0.00969

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

The live ACTUAL price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $246.09K. The table above accurately updates our ACTUAL price in real time. The price of ACTUAL is down -3.15% since last hour, down -29.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.69M. ACTUAL has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B ACTUAL.

ACTUAL Stats

What is the market cap of ACTUAL?

The current market cap of ACTUAL is $9.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ACTUAL?

Currently, 25.40M of ACTUAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $246.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -29.69%.

What is the current price of ACTUAL?

The price of 1 ACTUAL currently costs $0.01.

How many ACTUAL are there?

The current circulating supply of ACTUAL is 1.00B. This is the total amount of ACTUAL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ACTUAL?

ACTUAL (ACTUAL) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.91M

-29.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 246.09K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

