The live Across Protocol price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.95M. The table above accurately updates our ACX price in real time. The price of ACX is up 1.45% since last hour, down -1.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $225.55M. ACX has a circulating supply of 439.17M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ACX.

What is the market cap of Across Protocol?

The current market cap of Across Protocol is $99.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Across Protocol?

Currently, 44.12M of ACX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.95M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.78%.

What is the current price of Across Protocol?

The price of 1 Across Protocol currently costs $0.23.

How many Across Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Across Protocol is 439.17M. This is the total amount of ACX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Across Protocol?

Across Protocol (ACX) currently ranks 504 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 99.12M

-1.78 %

Market Cap Rank

#504

24H Volume

$ 9.95M

Circulating Supply

440,000,000

