$0.00194
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.002
The live Adappter price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.66M. The table above accurately updates our ADP price in real time. The price of ADP is up 8.16% since last hour, up 16.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.38M. ADP has a circulating supply of 4.13B coins and a max supply of 10.00B ADP.
Adappter Stats
What is the market cap of Adappter?
The current market cap of Adappter is $7.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Adappter?
Currently, 2.92B of ADP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.66M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 16.68%.
What is the current price of Adappter?
The price of 1 Adappter currently costs $0.002.
How many Adappter are there?
The current circulating supply of Adappter is 4.13B. This is the total amount of ADP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Adappter?
Adappter (ADP) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.92M
16.68 %
#1718
$ 5.66M
4,100,000,000
