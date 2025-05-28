ads

AdsharesADS

Live Adshares price updates and the latest Adshares news.

price

$0.488

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.48

24h high

$0.50

VS
USD
BTC

The live Adshares price today is $0.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25.54K. The table above accurately updates our ADS price in real time. The price of ADS is up 0.54% since last hour, down -0.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.90M. ADS has a circulating supply of 38.74M coins and a max supply of 38.76M ADS.

Adshares Stats

What is the market cap of Adshares?

The current market cap of Adshares is $18.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Adshares?

Currently, 52.36K of ADS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $25.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.97%.

What is the current price of Adshares?

The price of 1 Adshares currently costs $0.49.

How many Adshares are there?

The current circulating supply of Adshares is 38.74M. This is the total amount of ADS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Adshares?

Adshares (ADS) currently ranks 1183 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.97M

-0.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1183

24H Volume

$ 25.54K

Circulating Supply

39,000,000

