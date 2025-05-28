adx

$0.108

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.10

24h high

$0.11

VS
USD
BTC

The live AdEx price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.38M. The table above accurately updates our ADX price in real time. The price of ADX is down -0.64% since last hour, up 0.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.18M. ADX has a circulating supply of 147.90M coins and a max supply of 150.00M ADX.

AdEx Stats

What is the market cap of AdEx?

The current market cap of AdEx is $15.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AdEx?

Currently, 68.39M of ADX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.15%.

What is the current price of AdEx?

The price of 1 AdEx currently costs $0.11.

How many AdEx are there?

The current circulating supply of AdEx is 147.90M. This is the total amount of ADX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AdEx?

AdEx (ADX) currently ranks 1319 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.94M

0.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#1319

24H Volume

$ 7.38M

Circulating Supply

150,000,000

