The live Aerodrome Finance price today is $0.60 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27.93M. The table above accurately updates our AERO price in real time. The price of AERO is up 0.13% since last hour, up 3.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $983.14M. AERO has a circulating supply of 827.63M coins and a max supply of 1.64B AERO.

Aerodrome Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Aerodrome Finance?

The current market cap of Aerodrome Finance is $496.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aerodrome Finance?

Currently, 46.56M of AERO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $27.93M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.18%.

What is the current price of Aerodrome Finance?

The price of 1 Aerodrome Finance currently costs $0.60.

How many Aerodrome Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Aerodrome Finance is 827.63M. This is the total amount of AERO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aerodrome Finance?

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) currently ranks 166 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 496.38M

3.18 %

Market Cap Rank

#166

24H Volume

$ 27.93M

Circulating Supply

830,000,000

