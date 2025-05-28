Aerodrome FinanceAERO
Live Aerodrome Finance price updates and the latest Aerodrome Finance news.
price
sponsored by
$0.6
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.56
24h high
$0.61
The live Aerodrome Finance price today is $0.60 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27.93M. The table above accurately updates our AERO price in real time. The price of AERO is up 0.13% since last hour, up 3.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $983.14M. AERO has a circulating supply of 827.63M coins and a max supply of 1.64B AERO.
Aerodrome Finance Stats
What is the market cap of Aerodrome Finance?
The current market cap of Aerodrome Finance is $496.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Aerodrome Finance?
Currently, 46.56M of AERO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $27.93M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.18%.
What is the current price of Aerodrome Finance?
The price of 1 Aerodrome Finance currently costs $0.60.
How many Aerodrome Finance are there?
The current circulating supply of Aerodrome Finance is 827.63M. This is the total amount of AERO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Aerodrome Finance?
Aerodrome Finance (AERO) currently ranks 166 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 496.38M
3.18 %
#166
$ 27.93M
830,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/