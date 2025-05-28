aether collectiveAETHER
$0.0105
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.02
The live aether collective price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.79M. The table above accurately updates our AETHER price in real time. The price of AETHER is up 52.45% since last hour, down -32.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.46M. AETHER has a circulating supply of 985.38M coins and a max supply of 999.98M AETHER.
aether collective Stats
What is the market cap of aether collective?
The current market cap of aether collective is $11.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of aether collective?
Currently, 1.03B of AETHER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.79M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -32.21%.
What is the current price of aether collective?
The price of 1 aether collective currently costs $0.01.
How many aether collective are there?
The current circulating supply of aether collective is 985.38M. This is the total amount of AETHER that is available.
What is the relative popularity of aether collective?
aether collective (AETHER) currently ranks 1686 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.88M
-32.21 %
#1686
$ 10.79M
990,000,000
