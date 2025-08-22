AfreumAFR
Live Afreum price updates and the latest Afreum news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00202
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.001
24h high
$0.002
The live Afreum price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53.76K. The table above accurately updates our AFR price in real time. The price of AFR is up 20.21% since last hour, up 45.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.17M. AFR has a circulating supply of 5.65B coins and a max supply of 8.00B AFR.
Afreum Stats
What is the market cap of Afreum?
The current market cap of Afreum is $11.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Afreum?
Currently, 26.60M of AFR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $53.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 45.92%.
What is the current price of Afreum?
The price of 1 Afreum currently costs $0.002.
How many Afreum are there?
The current circulating supply of Afreum is 5.65B. This is the total amount of AFR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Afreum?
Afreum (AFR) currently ranks 1707 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.42M
45.92 %
#1707
$ 53.76K
5,600,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Union’s technical design brings measured improvements to crosschain interoperability. By combining a consensus-verified hub with novel constructs like state lenses and ZK proofs for client updates, Union achieves an interoperability protocol that is highly performant, trust-minimized, and scalable.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Credit sits at the core of DeFi’s capital stack, with money markets approaching $50B in outstanding loans. This report describes the competitive dynamics of the lending landscape, analyzing the top eight money markets (Aave, Morpho, SparkLend, Kamino, Fluid, Euler, Maple, Compound) by several metrics, including deposit composition, outstanding loans, stablecoin borrowing rates, chain dominance, net interest margin, and overall revenue.