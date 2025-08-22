afr

AfreumAFR

Live Afreum price updates and the latest Afreum news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00202

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Afreum price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53.76K. The table above accurately updates our AFR price in real time. The price of AFR is up 20.21% since last hour, up 45.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.17M. AFR has a circulating supply of 5.65B coins and a max supply of 8.00B AFR.

Afreum Stats

What is the market cap of Afreum?

The current market cap of Afreum is $11.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Afreum?

Currently, 26.60M of AFR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $53.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 45.92%.

What is the current price of Afreum?

The price of 1 Afreum currently costs $0.002.

How many Afreum are there?

The current circulating supply of Afreum is 5.65B. This is the total amount of AFR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Afreum?

Afreum (AFR) currently ranks 1707 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.42M

45.92 %

Market Cap Rank

#1707

24H Volume

$ 53.76K

Circulating Supply

5,600,000,000

latest Afreum news