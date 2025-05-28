agc

The live Argocoin price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $67.72K. The table above accurately updates our AGC price in real time. The price of AGC is up 10.08% since last hour, up 18.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.83M. AGC has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M AGC.

Argocoin Stats

What is the market cap of Argocoin?

The current market cap of Argocoin is $9.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Argocoin?

Currently, 688.68K of AGC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $67.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 18.57%.

What is the current price of Argocoin?

The price of 1 Argocoin currently costs $0.1.

How many Argocoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Argocoin is 100.00M. This is the total amount of AGC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Argocoin?

Argocoin (AGC) currently ranks 1626 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.09M

18.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1626

24H Volume

$ 67.72K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

