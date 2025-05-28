agent

price

$0.463

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.47

24h high

$0.76

VS
USD
BTC

The live AgentAlgo price today is $0.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.81M. The table above accurately updates our AGENT price in real time. The price of AGENT is down -11.79% since last hour, down -17.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.69M. AGENT has a circulating supply of 20.96M coins and a max supply of 20.96M AGENT.

AgentAlgo Stats

What is the market cap of AgentAlgo?

The current market cap of AgentAlgo is $10.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AgentAlgo?

Currently, 3.92M of AGENT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -17.65%.

What is the current price of AgentAlgo?

The price of 1 AgentAlgo currently costs $0.46.

How many AgentAlgo are there?

The current circulating supply of AgentAlgo is 20.96M. This is the total amount of AGENT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AgentAlgo?

AgentAlgo (AGENT) currently ranks 1684 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.63M

-17.65 %

Market Cap Rank

#1684

24H Volume

$ 1.81M

Circulating Supply

21,000,000

