$2,691.53

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,664.08

24h high

$2,840.46

VS
USD
BTC

The live Kelp Gain price today is $2,691.53 with a 24-hour trading volume of $89.91K. The table above accurately updates our AGETH price in real time. The price of AGETH is up 0.37% since last hour, down -5.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $70.70M. AGETH has a circulating supply of 26.27K coins and a max supply of 26.27K AGETH.

Kelp Gain Stats

What is the market cap of Kelp Gain?

The current market cap of Kelp Gain is $70.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kelp Gain?

Currently, 33.40 of AGETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $89.91K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.24%.

What is the current price of Kelp Gain?

The price of 1 Kelp Gain currently costs $2,691.53.

How many Kelp Gain are there?

The current circulating supply of Kelp Gain is 26.27K. This is the total amount of AGETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kelp Gain?

Kelp Gain (AGETH) currently ranks 602 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 70.70M

-5.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#602

24H Volume

$ 89.91K

Circulating Supply

26,000

