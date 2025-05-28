agi

The live Delysium price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.81M. The table above accurately updates our AGI price in real time. The price of AGI is up 0.08% since last hour, down -1.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $198.47M. AGI has a circulating supply of 1.71B coins and a max supply of 3.00B AGI.

Delysium Stats

What is the market cap of Delysium?

The current market cap of Delysium is $113.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Delysium?

Currently, 57.54M of AGI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.07%.

What is the current price of Delysium?

The price of 1 Delysium currently costs $0.07.

How many Delysium are there?

The current circulating supply of Delysium is 1.71B. This is the total amount of AGI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Delysium?

Delysium (AGI) currently ranks 447 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

