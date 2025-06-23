agialpha

AGI ALPHA AGENTAGIALPHA

Live AGI ALPHA AGENT price updates and the latest AGI ALPHA AGENT news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0081

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.008

VS
USD
BTC

The live AGI ALPHA AGENT price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $121.41K. The table above accurately updates our AGIALPHA price in real time. The price of AGIALPHA is up 8.48% since last hour, up 58.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.10M. AGIALPHA has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M AGIALPHA.

AGI ALPHA AGENT Stats

What is the market cap of AGI ALPHA AGENT?

The current market cap of AGI ALPHA AGENT is $8.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AGI ALPHA AGENT?

Currently, 14.98M of AGIALPHA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $121.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 58.98%.

What is the current price of AGI ALPHA AGENT?

The price of 1 AGI ALPHA AGENT currently costs $0.008.

How many AGI ALPHA AGENT are there?

The current circulating supply of AGI ALPHA AGENT is 999.99M. This is the total amount of AGIALPHA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AGI ALPHA AGENT?

AGI ALPHA AGENT (AGIALPHA) currently ranks 1687 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.10M

58.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#1687

24H Volume

$ 121.41K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest AGI ALPHA AGENT news