AGI ALPHA AGENTAGIALPHA
Live AGI ALPHA AGENT price updates and the latest AGI ALPHA AGENT news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0081
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.008
The live AGI ALPHA AGENT price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $121.41K. The table above accurately updates our AGIALPHA price in real time. The price of AGIALPHA is up 8.48% since last hour, up 58.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.10M. AGIALPHA has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M AGIALPHA.
AGI ALPHA AGENT Stats
What is the market cap of AGI ALPHA AGENT?
The current market cap of AGI ALPHA AGENT is $8.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AGI ALPHA AGENT?
Currently, 14.98M of AGIALPHA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $121.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 58.98%.
What is the current price of AGI ALPHA AGENT?
The price of 1 AGI ALPHA AGENT currently costs $0.008.
How many AGI ALPHA AGENT are there?
The current circulating supply of AGI ALPHA AGENT is 999.99M. This is the total amount of AGIALPHA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AGI ALPHA AGENT?
AGI ALPHA AGENT (AGIALPHA) currently ranks 1687 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.10M
58.98 %
#1687
$ 121.41K
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.