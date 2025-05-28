agixbt

$0.00758

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.009

The live AGIXBT by Virtuals price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $147.15K. The table above accurately updates our AGIXBT price in real time. The price of AGIXBT is down -5.72% since last hour, down -0.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.58M. AGIXBT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B AGIXBT.

AGIXBT by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of AGIXBT by Virtuals?

The current market cap of AGIXBT by Virtuals is $8.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AGIXBT by Virtuals?

Currently, 19.41M of AGIXBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $147.15K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.97%.

What is the current price of AGIXBT by Virtuals?

The price of 1 AGIXBT by Virtuals currently costs $0.008.

How many AGIXBT by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of AGIXBT by Virtuals is 1.00B. This is the total amount of AGIXBT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AGIXBT by Virtuals?

AGIXBT by Virtuals (AGIXBT) currently ranks 1725 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.06M

-0.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1725

24H Volume

$ 147.15K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

