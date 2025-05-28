agld

The live Adventure Gold price today is $0.92 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27.31M. The table above accurately updates our AGLD price in real time. The price of AGLD is up 1.76% since last hour, down -0.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $85.36M. AGLD has a circulating supply of 92.81M coins and a max supply of 92.81M AGLD.

Adventure Gold Stats

What is the market cap of Adventure Gold?

The current market cap of Adventure Gold is $85.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Adventure Gold?

Currently, 29.69M of AGLD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $27.31M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.11%.

What is the current price of Adventure Gold?

The price of 1 Adventure Gold currently costs $0.92.

How many Adventure Gold are there?

The current circulating supply of Adventure Gold is 92.81M. This is the total amount of AGLD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Adventure Gold?

Adventure Gold (AGLD) currently ranks 552 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

