$0.0326

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

The live AgriDex price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $73.44K. The table above accurately updates our AGRI price in real time. The price of AGRI is up 1.49% since last hour, down -1.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.62M. AGRI has a circulating supply of 227.45M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AGRI.

AgriDex Stats

What is the market cap of AgriDex?

The current market cap of AgriDex is $7.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AgriDex?

Currently, 2.25M of AGRI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $73.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.50%.

What is the current price of AgriDex?

The price of 1 AgriDex currently costs $0.03.

How many AgriDex are there?

The current circulating supply of AgriDex is 227.45M. This is the total amount of AGRI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AgriDex?

AgriDex (AGRI) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.61M

-1.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 73.44K

Circulating Supply

230,000,000

