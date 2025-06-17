agt

$0.0032

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.003

The live AIVille Governance Token price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21.34M. The table above accurately updates our AGT price in real time. The price of AGT is up 19.87% since last hour, up 23.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.04M. AGT has a circulating supply of 2.58B coins and a max supply of 10.00B AGT.

AIVille Governance Token Stats

What is the market cap of AIVille Governance Token?

The current market cap of AIVille Governance Token is $8.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AIVille Governance Token?

Currently, 6.66B of AGT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $21.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.75%.

What is the current price of AIVille Governance Token?

The price of 1 AIVille Governance Token currently costs $0.003.

How many AIVille Governance Token are there?

The current circulating supply of AIVille Governance Token is 2.58B. This is the total amount of AGT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AIVille Governance Token?

AIVille Governance Token (AGT) currently ranks 1677 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.26M

23.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#1677

24H Volume

$ 21.34M

Circulating Supply

2,600,000,000

