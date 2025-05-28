aguri

$0.0000129

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000007

24h high

$0.00002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Aguri-Chan price today is $0.00001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.29M. The table above accurately updates our AGURI price in real time. The price of AGURI is down -5.04% since last hour, up 19.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.44M. AGURI has a circulating supply of 420.69B coins and a max supply of 420.69B AGURI.

Aguri-Chan Stats

What is the market cap of Aguri-Chan?

The current market cap of Aguri-Chan is $5.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aguri-Chan?

Currently, 176.92B of AGURI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.29M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.37%.

What is the current price of Aguri-Chan?

The price of 1 Aguri-Chan currently costs $0.00001.

How many Aguri-Chan are there?

The current circulating supply of Aguri-Chan is 420.69B. This is the total amount of AGURI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aguri-Chan?

Aguri-Chan (AGURI) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.55M

19.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 2.29M

Circulating Supply

420,000,000,000

