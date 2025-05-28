aht

AhaTokenAHT

Live AhaToken price updates and the latest AhaToken news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00402

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.004

VS
USD
BTC

The live AhaToken price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.12M. The table above accurately updates our AHT price in real time. The price of AHT is up 0.52% since last hour, down -0.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $31.09M. AHT has a circulating supply of 6.52B coins and a max supply of 7.73B AHT.

AhaToken Stats

What is the market cap of AhaToken?

The current market cap of AhaToken is $26.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AhaToken?

Currently, 278.75M of AHT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.12M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.94%.

What is the current price of AhaToken?

The price of 1 AhaToken currently costs $0.004.

How many AhaToken are there?

The current circulating supply of AhaToken is 6.52B. This is the total amount of AHT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AhaToken?

AhaToken (AHT) currently ranks 1067 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 26.13M

-0.94 %

Market Cap Rank

#1067

24H Volume

$ 1.12M

Circulating Supply

6,500,000,000

latest AhaToken news