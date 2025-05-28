ai

Sleepless AIAI

Live Sleepless AI price updates and the latest Sleepless AI news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.178

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.17

24h high

$0.18

VS
USD
BTC

The live Sleepless AI price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $14.62M. The table above accurately updates our AI price in real time. The price of AI is down -1.13% since last hour, up 0.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $177.79M. AI has a circulating supply of 130.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AI.

Sleepless AI Stats

What is the market cap of Sleepless AI?

The current market cap of Sleepless AI is $23.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sleepless AI?

Currently, 82.26M of AI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $14.62M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.83%.

What is the current price of Sleepless AI?

The price of 1 Sleepless AI currently costs $0.18.

How many Sleepless AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Sleepless AI is 130.00M. This is the total amount of AI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sleepless AI?

Sleepless AI (AI) currently ranks 1129 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.11M

0.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#1129

24H Volume

$ 14.62M

Circulating Supply

130,000,000

latest Sleepless AI news