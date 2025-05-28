ai16z

ai16zAI16Z

Live ai16z price updates and the latest ai16z news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.294

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.28

24h high

$0.31

VS
USD
BTC

The live ai16z price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $89.85M. The table above accurately updates our AI16Z price in real time. The price of AI16Z is up 0.94% since last hour, down -5.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $323.80M. AI16Z has a circulating supply of 1.10B coins and a max supply of 1.10B AI16Z.

ai16z Stats

What is the market cap of ai16z?

The current market cap of ai16z is $323.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ai16z?

Currently, 305.24M of AI16Z were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $89.85M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.45%.

What is the current price of ai16z?

The price of 1 ai16z currently costs $0.29.

How many ai16z are there?

The current circulating supply of ai16z is 1.10B. This is the total amount of AI16Z that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ai16z?

ai16z (AI16Z) currently ranks 234 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 323.63M

-5.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#234

24H Volume

$ 89.85M

Circulating Supply

1,100,000,000

latest ai16z news