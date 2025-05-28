Casper AIAIAGENT
Live Casper AI price updates and the latest Casper AI news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00952
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.01
The live Casper AI price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.99M. The table above accurately updates our AIAGENT price in real time. The price of AIAGENT is up 7.02% since last hour, up 81.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.98M. AIAGENT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.26B AIAGENT.
Casper AI Stats
What is the market cap of Casper AI?
The current market cap of Casper AI is $9.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Casper AI?
Currently, 524.21M of AIAGENT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.99M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 81.14%.
What is the current price of Casper AI?
The price of 1 Casper AI currently costs $0.01.
How many Casper AI are there?
The current circulating supply of Casper AI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of AIAGENT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Casper AI?
Casper AI (AIAGENT) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.96M
81.14 %
#1742
$ 4.99M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/