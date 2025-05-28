aiagent

The live Casper AI price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.99M. The table above accurately updates our AIAGENT price in real time. The price of AIAGENT is up 7.02% since last hour, up 81.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.98M. AIAGENT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.26B AIAGENT.

Casper AI Stats

What is the market cap of Casper AI?

The current market cap of Casper AI is $9.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Casper AI?

Currently, 524.21M of AIAGENT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.99M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 81.14%.

What is the current price of Casper AI?

The price of 1 Casper AI currently costs $0.01.

How many Casper AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Casper AI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of AIAGENT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Casper AI?

Casper AI (AIAGENT) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.96M

81.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 4.99M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

