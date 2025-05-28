aic

$0.124

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.12

24h high

$0.14

VS
USD
BTC

The live AI Companions price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.82M. The table above accurately updates our AIC price in real time. The price of AIC is up 0.41% since last hour, down -0.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $123.72M. AIC has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B AIC.

AI Companions Stats

What is the market cap of AI Companions?

The current market cap of AI Companions is $123.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AI Companions?

Currently, 135.97M of AIC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.82M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.23%.

What is the current price of AI Companions?

The price of 1 AI Companions currently costs $0.12.

How many AI Companions are there?

The current circulating supply of AI Companions is 1.00B. This is the total amount of AIC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AI Companions?

AI Companions (AIC) currently ranks 422 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 123.72M

-0.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#422

24H Volume

$ 16.82M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

