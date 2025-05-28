aicmp

$0.0115

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live AI-Powered CMP price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.23M. The table above accurately updates our AICMP price in real time. The price of AICMP is up 1.80% since last hour, up 13.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.71M. AICMP has a circulating supply of 932.94M coins and a max supply of 932.94M AICMP.

AI-Powered CMP Stats

What is the market cap of AI-Powered CMP?

The current market cap of AI-Powered CMP is $11.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AI-Powered CMP?

Currently, 629.52M of AICMP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.34%.

What is the current price of AI-Powered CMP?

The price of 1 AI-Powered CMP currently costs $0.01.

How many AI-Powered CMP are there?

The current circulating supply of AI-Powered CMP is 932.94M. This is the total amount of AICMP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AI-Powered CMP?

AI-Powered CMP (AICMP) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.06M

13.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1734

24H Volume

$ 7.23M

Circulating Supply

930,000,000

