AI-Powered CMPAICMP
Live AI-Powered CMP price updates and the latest AI-Powered CMP news.
price
$0.0115
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.01
The live AI-Powered CMP price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.23M. The table above accurately updates our AICMP price in real time. The price of AICMP is up 1.80% since last hour, up 13.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.71M. AICMP has a circulating supply of 932.94M coins and a max supply of 932.94M AICMP.
AI-Powered CMP Stats
What is the market cap of AI-Powered CMP?
The current market cap of AI-Powered CMP is $11.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AI-Powered CMP?
Currently, 629.52M of AICMP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.34%.
What is the current price of AI-Powered CMP?
The price of 1 AI-Powered CMP currently costs $0.01.
How many AI-Powered CMP are there?
The current circulating supply of AI-Powered CMP is 932.94M. This is the total amount of AICMP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AI-Powered CMP?
AI-Powered CMP (AICMP) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.06M
13.34 %
#1734
$ 7.23M
930,000,000
